Helios Life Enterprises' Voice-Based Product Now Available on Bloomberg as a Part of Its Alternative Data Catalog

 6 days ago

Dataset allows quantitative firms to unlock the power of the human voice through state-of-the-art voice API. ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2021 / Helios Life Enterprises, a rapidly developing data analytics firm based in Albany, New York, has made its debut product, Comprehend, available via Bloomberg's data marketplace, the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point.

DNA-based data storage startup Catalog raises $35M in funding

Catalog Technologies Inc., a Boston-based startup looking to use synthetic DNA to store digital data, has closed a $35 million funding round to support its research efforts. The funding, led by Hanwha Impact and announced today, will go toward improving the capabilities of Catalog’s DNA-based data storage platform. The startup is hoping to make the platform ready for commercial use in 2025. Along the way, Catalog also intends to upgrade the system to let it not only store information but also run computations.
Crux Adds Dan Lynn To Lead Product and Scale Its Enterprise Offering

Dan is the most recent senior hire for Crux, bolstering the product capabilities of its data integration and operations solution. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Crux Informatics (Crux), the end-to-end platform for external data integration and operations, today announced that veteran product leader Dan Lynn has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Product. Dan brings 20 years of experience in the data science industry to help Crux build upon its leading external data integration solution.
Leveraging Enterprise Voice Cost Optimization Services

Regulatory and competitive forces have created a unique opportunity for enterprises to significantly reduce voice costs in addition to maintaining or enhancing service levels. These forces have also provided significant access cost reductions to the carrier industry, which it has primarily kept for itself in the form of higher margins and costs for enterprises.
The Department Unveils its First-Ever Enterprise Data Strategy

The release of “Enterprise Data Strategy – Empowering Data Informed Diplomacy ” is a milestone in the Department’s transformation into a more data-centric organization. The Enterprise Data Strategy (EDS) helps ensure that the Department’s workforce is equipped with the timely, data-informed insights necessary to make key mission and management decisions. The EDS supports the Biden Administration’s “Memorandum on Restoring Trust in Government Through Scientific Integrity and Evidence-Based Policymaking,” Executive Order 14028: “Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity,” and “Executive Order on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.” It also supports OMB Bulletin M-13-13 (“Managing Information as an Asset”), OMB Bulletin M-19-23 (“Phase 1 Implementation of the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018: Learning Agendas, Personnel, and Planning Guidance”), and the Department’s Agency Priority Goals: Data Informed Diplomacy. It also satisfies several other Congressional and Regulatory requirements.
Enterprise managed users are now generally available for GitHub Enterprise Cloud

The future of software development is in the cloud. At GitHub, we are focusing on making the transition to cloud an easy path for companies of all sizes. Today, we’re pleased to announce that enterprise managed users (EMU), which allows for centralized user account administration, is generally available for customers using GitHub Enterprise Cloud (GHEC). For regular users of GitHub, nothing changes. Your GitHub identity is and always will be your public identity. For companies using GHEC, EMU gives the scalability and reliability of GHEC while also providing them with the administrative tools they need to manage their users and code in the cloud.
Gaming Technologies, Inc.'s Online Mexico Casino, Vale.mx, Hits 100,000 Registered Players

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ('Gametech' or the 'Company'), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today that it has reached a milestone target of 100,000 registered players on Vale.mx, as the online casino continues to generate tremendous interest in Mexico's online gaming market.
Fluent’s Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace

Marketers Can Leverage Snowflake to Securely Source Fluent’s Health, Political, and Demographic Data. Fluent, Inc., a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to make its opted-in data sets and first-party data generation solutions available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. The Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling direct, secure, and governed access to live Fluent data sets.
SD Times news digest: VMware Tanzu Community Edition now available, TigerGraph announces new graph analytics product release, and Anchore Enterprise 3.2

VMware recently announced the release of Tanzu Community Edition (TCE), a freely available distribution of VMware Tanzu. Tanzu Community Edition is an easy to manage Kubernetes platform that can be installed and configured in minutes across multiple environments. Environments compatible with TCE include local workstations as well as public clouds....
#Alternative Data#Quantitative Data#Art#S Voice#Helios Life Enterprises#Bloomberg#Neuroscience
Windows 11 Cloud PCs are now available with Windows 365 Enterprise

The week of big Microsoft releases continues as the company brings Windows 365 Enterprise support for Windows 11. On Monday, Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 but the company is also announcing, "Windows 365 Enterprise supports Windows 11 for all newly provisioned Cloud PCs in available regions." Microsoft points out the...
SUIC, Midas Announces The Starry Project Marketing Plan, Sign A Cooperation Agreement With Suntech That Launched Midas Products And Services in Taiwan. The Successful Strategy Will Be Replicated To Accelerate The Group's Expansion in 40 Countries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch have signed a cooperation agreement with Suntech Taiwan for the Starry Project, the group's sales and marketing plan which has already commenced for early implementation in the Taiwan market. As part of this commitment, the group will adopt the same successful strategy to accelerate its market expansion in 40 countries' new and existing markets.
A2Z Smart Technologies Launches First Pilot in United States with Morton Williams Supermarkets

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced a pilot program for its Cust2mate smart carts with Morton Williams Supermarkets, a leading upscale grocery store chain, operating 16 stores in the New York metropolitan area. The 60-day pilot program will employ 50 (fifty) Cust2Mate smart carts at two of the chain's locations. The pilot is scheduled to start the end of Q4 of 2021. A successful pilot will lead to the full roll out in the Morton Williams supermarket chain.
Validity Upgrades Its DemandTools Data Product

Marketing service firm Validity has launched a new version of its flagship DemandTools product to help brands improve their data quality. The new iteration, the DemandTools V release, comes at a critical time for marketers, says Kate Adams, senior vice president of marketing for Validity. For one thing, a recent...
Polytrade to Unveil its Minimum Viable Product at the WBS in Dubai

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Polytrade, a blockchain-based protocol that brings safe and insurance-backed real-world assets to the crypto world is set to launch its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) at the World Blockchain Summit 2021, happening in Dubai in October. As announced by the company, the MVP launch will be unveiled by its Chief Executive Officer, Piyush Gupta, who will also be delivering a keynote speech at the Summit.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Highlights Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Company receives shareholder support to transition toward its nanotechnology and health sciences focus. Retains CORE IR for investor relations, public relations, U.S. listing advisory and capital markets advisory. GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology...
AiCuris Announces Opening of Second Round of AiCubator Corporate Innovation Accelerator Initiative to Propel Anti-infective Drug Development

AiCubator was launched by AiCuris in 2020 to provide long-term support for early but promising research projects in the field of anti-infectives. Second round application period open through December 31, 2021; up to three projects will be awarded AiCubator Resident Status and, over a period of up to three years, will benefit from expert scientific advice.
The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.

