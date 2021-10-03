Helios Life Enterprises' Voice-Based Product Now Available on Bloomberg as a Part of Its Alternative Data Catalog

The future of software development is in the cloud. At GitHub, we are focusing on making the transition to cloud an easy path for companies of all sizes. Today, we’re pleased to announce that enterprise managed users (EMU), which allows for centralized user account administration, is generally available for customers using GitHub Enterprise Cloud (GHEC). For regular users of GitHub, nothing changes. Your GitHub identity is and always will be your public identity. For companies using GHEC, EMU gives the scalability and reliability of GHEC while also providing them with the administrative tools they need to manage their users and code in the cloud.

