CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

West Ham 1-2 Brentford: Yoane Wissa smashes home dramatic 95th minute winner after Jarrod Bowen had cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's opener late on

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s happened before. Recently even. Wolves were promoted to the Premier League and finished seventh, securing European football. Currently, Brentford occupy that position. It is with thanks to their substitute Yoane Wissa that Thomas Frank’s side are flying so high. His winner, with the last kick of the game, saw the visitors snatch all three points at the London Stadium. Not bad for a ‘bus stop in Hounslow’, as the away supporters were singing.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

West Ham 1-2 Brentford: Yoane Wissa scores injury-time winner as Bees remain buzzing

Yoane Wissa scored a dramatic late winner for Brentford as they beat West Ham 2-1 and continued their impressive start to Premier League life. It was hard to know who were the newly-promoted side and who were playing in Europe as Brentford pummelled West Ham in the first half, grabbing a deserved lead when Bryan Mbeumo's strike was awarded by the goal-line technology on 20 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham midfielder Fornals: Bowen deserves England call

West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals insists teammate Jarrod Bowen deserves an England call. Fornals, who has earned a place in the last two Spain squads, believes Bowen deserves a call-up after his impressive start to the season for West Ham. “Jarrod is trying to score every game and is playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Yoane Wissa
Person
Bryan Mbeumo
Person
Jarrod Bowen
NBC Sports

Leeds vs West Ham: Antonio caps comeback with late winner

Leeds vs West Ham: Michail Antonio scored the 90th-minute winner to complete the Hammers’ comeback in a 2-1 victory at Elland Road on Saturday. West Ham fell behind to Raphinha’s opener midway through the first half, but David Moyes’ side battled back through an own goal and Antonio’s moment of individual brilliance to secure all three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Late Antonio goal sees West Ham beat winless Leeds 2-1

LEEDS, England (AP) — Michail Antonio struck in the final minute to snatch West Ham a 2-1 victory as Leeds’ winless Premier League start was extended to six matches. Leeds led at the break through Raphinha but was punished again for failing to take its chances. Antonio followed up on Junior Firpo’s second-half own-goal by firing in the Hammers’ last-minute winner. Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s inability to convert chances is threatening to undermine its second season back in the top flight and it slipped into the bottom three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#European
chatsports.com

Liverpool and Brentford share the spoils after SIX-goal thriller in west London, with Yoan Wissa netting late equaliser after Curtis Jones stunner and Mo Salah's 100th Premier League goal for Reds

Liverpool could take advantage of other results this weekend and go three points clear at the top of the Premier League, should they defeat Brentford. Thomas Frank's side picked up a big victory at home in their first game of the season against Arsenal and they are aiming to cause an even bigger upset in Saturday's late kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Michail Antonio delivers late hammer blow against the hosts with his winner settling end-to-end clash at Elland Road... after Junior Firpo's own goal cancelled out opener from Raphinha

West Ham fought back to earn a thrilling late victory against Leeds at Elland Road, thanks to Michail Antonio's last-gasp winner. In a clash which swung mercilessly from end to end, it was the hosts who took the lead, Raphinha burying beyond Lukasz Fabianski on 19 minutes. But West Ham,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

The Stolen XI: Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford

This week’s Stolen XI is based on Brentford, which of The Bee’s players should Liverpool steal? Let’s find out!. Thomas Frank’s team are one of the three that were promoted into the Premier League and they have been on excellent form, gaining points from four out of five games. They...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

West Ham stun Leeds with last minute winner

Michail Antonio's 90th-minute winner left Leeds still searching for a first Premier League win of the season as they were beaten by West Ham at Elland Road. In a match that saw 35 attempts on goal, Marcelo Bielsa's side had the better chances in the first half but the visitors grew into the game as excitement turned to nerves among the home fans in a cagey encounter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Player Ratings

Leeds United are still looking for their first win of the Premier League season after Michail Antonio’s late winner for West Ham United delivered a gut punch to Marcelo Bielsa’s side. An excellent first half performance was topped off by a goal from Raphinha, while Illan Meslier was integral in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Recap: Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United

Leeds United were beaten by West Ham United at the death as Michael Antonio turned the game on it’s head in the final moments at Elland Road. The away side started well, with Antonio and Benhrama forcing Meslier into two good saves. But The Whites battled their way into the game and took the lead on 20 minutes as Rodrigo led a counter-attack down the right-hand side. He chopped the ball inside to Klich on the edge of the box who laid it off for Raphinha. The Brazilian stepped up and drilled a low finish round the keeper and into the bottom left corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs West Ham result: Michail Antonio’s late winner sees hosts’ troubling start continue

Michail Antonio struck in the 90th minute to snatch West Ham a 2-1 victory as Leeds’ winless Premier League start was extended to six matches.Leeds led at the break through Raphinha but were punished again for failing to take their chances and, after Junior Firpo’s second-half own goal, Antonio fired the Hammers’ last-minute winner.The hosts’ inability to convert chances is threatening to undermine their second season back in the top flight and they slipped into the bottom three. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have equalled the club’s longest winless run from the beginning of a league campaign, set in 1935/36 and again...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Highlights and Goals: Leeds United 1-2 West Ham in Premier League

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. West Ham is still in the running with their good campaign, and they have maintained their perfect performance against Leeds since their return to the Premier League. 3 of 3 for the Hammers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United: Marcelo Bielsa's side continue winless run

Michail Antonio's 90th-minute winner left Leeds still searching for a first Premier League win of the season as they were beaten by West Ham at Elland Road. In a match that saw 35 attempts on goal, Marcelo Bielsa's side had the better chances in the first half but the visitors grew into the game as excitement turned to nerves among the home fans in a cagey encounter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Team news: West Ham v Brentford

West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal is a doubt after missing their midweek Europa League victory over Rapid Vienna with a groin injury. Ryan Fredericks also missed Thursday's game and may miss out again. Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says Ethan Pinnock is available despite being forced off during the draw...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy