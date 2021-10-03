West Ham 1-2 Brentford: Yoane Wissa smashes home dramatic 95th minute winner after Jarrod Bowen had cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's opener late on
It’s happened before. Recently even. Wolves were promoted to the Premier League and finished seventh, securing European football. Currently, Brentford occupy that position. It is with thanks to their substitute Yoane Wissa that Thomas Frank’s side are flying so high. His winner, with the last kick of the game, saw the visitors snatch all three points at the London Stadium. Not bad for a ‘bus stop in Hounslow’, as the away supporters were singing.www.chatsports.com
