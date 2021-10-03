West Ham 1-2 Brentford: Yoane Wissa smashes home dramatic 95th minute winner after Jarrod Bowen had cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's opener late on

Leeds United were beaten by West Ham United at the death as Michael Antonio turned the game on it’s head in the final moments at Elland Road. The away side started well, with Antonio and Benhrama forcing Meslier into two good saves. But The Whites battled their way into the game and took the lead on 20 minutes as Rodrigo led a counter-attack down the right-hand side. He chopped the ball inside to Klich on the edge of the box who laid it off for Raphinha. The Brazilian stepped up and drilled a low finish round the keeper and into the bottom left corner.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO