Public Safety

Anti-gang operation ‘KO’ leads to 231 arrests in Nebraska

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

A multi-agency operation has led to the arrest of 231 people with connections to gangs in Nebraska , the US Marshals Service has said .

Operation “KO” aimed to pick apart gangs in the area around Omaha , according to a press release.

The operation lasted four months between May and August and was led by the US Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force, the Omaha Police Department, and Lincoln Police Department. It resulted in 144 gang members being arrested and seizures of firearms and narcotics.

The Marshals Service said that 36 people were arrested for assault, 68 on weapon charges, two for sexual assault, five for failure to register, six for burglary, 53 for drug charges, 15 for robbery, three for vehicle theft, and 32 for other charges.

Law enforcement said that 86 firearms, $821,774 in illegal drugs, and $48,902 in cash were seized.

Three missing children were found as well as two stolen vehicles.

Maurice Coleman was one of those arrested. The US Marshals described him as “a documented Flat Land Blood gang member with a violent criminal history involving assault, robbery, resisting arrest, and multiple weapon violations”.

They added that “air assets” were used during the pursuit of Coleman which ended with a safe and successful apprehension.

During the arrest, a missing child was recovered and a firearm was seized, the service said.

The operation was dubbed “KO” in remembrance of fallen officers, Deputy US Marshal Paul Keyes and Omaha Detective Kerrie Orozco.

Deputy Keyes, 41, died in February 2018 after a 15-month battle with cancer.

Ms Orozco, 29, was shot and killed as she and other members of the task force attempted to serve a warrant on a shooting suspect in September 2014.

“This operation was dedicated to Deputy US Marshal Paul Keyes and Officer Kerrie Orozco for their tireless efforts on apprehending violent fugitives and serving their community,” US Marshal for the District of Nebraska, Scott Kracl, said in a statement .

“The United States Marshals Service is fortunate to have partners from OPD, LPD, Douglas and Sarpy county to achieve results that exceeded expectations. I’m confident their efforts will reduce violent crime and have rightfully lived up to the memory of Kerrie and Paul.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department also took part in the operation alongside the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department.

