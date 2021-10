Requesting a trade in NBA 2K22's MyCareer is an important part of reaching the finals and taking home a championship ring. Say you make it onto a good team right out of the gate — there's no guarantee it will be able to support you through the season, or for the course of your career. That's why 2K Games included the option to request a trade from your team, giving you an out to a new squad if the mood strikes you. Here's how to do it.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO