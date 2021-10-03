The Coast Guard’s First Two Black Women Pilots Discuss How They Impacted Each Other’s Careers

Of the U.S. Coast Guard‘s 800 pilots currently in service, only six are Black women; the first, Cmdr. Jeanine McIntosh-Menze, only broke that ceiling in 2005. When she met now Lt. Cmdr. LaShandra Holmes, who would go on to become the Coast Guard’s second Black woman pilot, Menze didn’t realize that what she was doing for her new protégé what exactly what she had been looking for as she embarked on her career. A native of Jamaica, Menze tells NPR that her childhood dream of becoming a pilot seemed unattainable when she first thought of enrolling in flight school.