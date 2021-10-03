CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coast Guard’s First Two Black Women Pilots Discuss How They Impacted Each Other’s Careers

By Tai Saint-Louis
Of the U.S. Coast Guard‘s 800 pilots currently in service, only six are Black women; the first, Cmdr. Jeanine McIntosh-Menze, only broke that ceiling in 2005. When she met now Lt. Cmdr. LaShandra Holmes, who would go on to become the Coast Guard’s second Black woman pilot, Menze didn’t realize that what she was doing for her new protégé what exactly what she had been looking for as she embarked on her career. A native of Jamaica, Menze tells NPR that her childhood dream of becoming a pilot seemed unattainable when she first thought of enrolling in flight school.

Journal & Sunday Journal

Unsung Hero: Drive to help others becomes common thread in local women's Air Force career

MARTINSBURG — A care for and a drive to ensure the safety of others has always been found in Kim Sencindiver’s heart. From becoming a volunteer firefighter as a young high schooler to working her way through the Air Force National Guard and Air Force to being a mentor for others, Sencindiver has always found ways to help in whatever way she can, to protect.
MARTINSBURG, WV
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

