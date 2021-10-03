CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Homeless Man Stabbed to Death in Long Beach

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eO4Ny_0cFy1Jcl00
Photo: Getty Images

A man experiencing homelessness was stabbed to death in Long Beach by another man also believed to have been homeless, authorities said today.

The stabbing was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, near Linden Avenue and Harding Street, according to Long Beach police. Arriving officers found several people attempting to aid a man with an apparent stab wound to his upper body near a grassy area behind an apartment complex, police said. Officers performed CPR on the victim until Long Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 46-year-old Ausage Sauta, police said. Homicide detectives learned through their preliminary investigation that Sauta approached a man seated beneath a tree near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Harding Street and the two men got into a fight, which escalated into the stabbing. The suspect, described as a thin, middle-aged man, fled and was last seen walking north on Atlantic Avenue, police said. Detectives said they believe the men knew each other.

Anyone with information was urged to contact homicide detectives Ethan Shear or Michael Hutchinson at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- IPS (8477).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Society
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Linden, CA
Long Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy