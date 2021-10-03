CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"He is a Fantastic Player" - Pep Guardiola Singles Out Man City Star for Specific Praise After 2-2 Draw With Liverpool

 6 days ago
The youngster put in an impressive attacking display in his side's Premier League clash against Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield.

After Sadio Mane has given the hosts the lead, Foden rose to the occasion with his second goal at Anfield in as many appearances with a solid strike past Alisson to level proceedings.

Pep Guardiola was delighted with the Stockport-born midfielder's performance against the Reds, with Foden netting his 33rd senior goal for the Premier League champions in a cagey contest with the Merseyside outfit.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the game, the Catalan boss said: "Phil (Foden) is a special player - we know it," as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"He (Foden) came back from the (England) national team injured, he is a fantastic player - but not just him, everyone was fantastic."

Despite his eye-catching display, Foden missed a glorious chance to give the visitors the lead after some sensational bit of individual play from Bernardo Silva, who dribbled past a series of Liverpool defenders to feed the City academy graduate, who could not finish past Alisson.

The draw saw a series of questionable decisions made by the match referee Paul Tierney, who decided against sending James Milner off in the second-half after a clear foul on Bernardo Silva.

A point in Liverpool means City have dropped to third in the table with two draws in their previous three league outings.

Pep Guardiola's face next face Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in the league following the upcoming international break.

