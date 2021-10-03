CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Southwest Side community thanks CPD officers by donating more than $9,500 for bulletproof vests

By Nancy Harty
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A fundraiser for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation brought out dozens of supporters Sunday morning to the city’s Southwest Side.

“This is our way of saying thank you to our police officers who keep us safe,” Ald. Silvana Tabares of the 23rd Ward told WBBM Newsradio.

Tabares said there was a nonstop line of people coming through the parking lot at St. Daniel the Prophet in Garfield Ridge for the memorial foundation’s pancake breakfast.

She said they had already passed their goal of $9,500 before the first flapjack was flipped.

“Those are due to the businesses and the residents who came into our office and already contributed,” Tabares said.

The memorial foundation has bought more than 11,000 replacement bulletproof vests, which it said should be swapped out every five years — and would otherwise be paid for by officers themselves.

Max Mccoy
6d ago

That's good,But why should they have to have a fundraiser for the C.P.D .....ME PERSONALLY I THINK THAT SHOULD BE IN THE CITY AND STATE BUDGET WE ALREADY PAY ENOUGH TAXES FOR SERVICES WE ARE NOT GETTING IN RETURN !!!!!!!!!

Silvana Tabares
Chicago, IL
