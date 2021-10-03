CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees move Luke Voit to 60-day injured list, ending his season

Luke Voit’s season is officially over, as the Yankees moved Voit to the 60-day injured list prior to Sunday’s season finale with the Rays.

Voit was placed on the injured list with left knee inflammation on Thursday, one day after coming up limping following a pinch-hit appearance against Toronto. That at-bat, which saw Voit strike out, was his first appearance in a week, as he hadn’t played since going 0-for-3 against Texas on Sept. 22.

For the season, Voit, who led the American League in home runs in 2020 despite playing through “foot stuff” for much of the shortened season, finishes with a .239/.328/.437 slash line, 11 homers, and 35 RBI in 213 at-bats over 68 games.

Voit also had four stints on the I.L., starting the season inactive after surgery on his left knee meniscus and later missing time with an oblique strain and more knee inflammation before this bout.

The slugger had been vocal about wanting to play shortly after the Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline, and this fourth injury, combined with his contract status, leaves more room for wonder if the Yankees will move on from Voit this offseason.

Voit, who will play next season at age 31, has three seasons of arbitration eligibility left, and made $4.7 million as a Super Two player this season. He has been incredibly productive as a Yankee – .271/.363/.520 slash line with 68 homers and 182 RBI in 281 games over four seasons – but he missed six weeks with a sports hernia in 2019, battled foot issues in 2020, and spent more than half of 2021 on the injured list.

The Yankees replaced Voit on the 40-man roster by selecting RHP Brody Koerner and optioning him to Triple-A. Koerner pitched three innings over two appearances with the Yankees earlier this season, and was added likely as another option for a taxed pitching staff if the Yankees need to play a Game 163 and/or the AL Wild Card Game next week.

