WATCH: Diggs snares 4th INT as Cowboys release hounds with 3Q scoring barrage

The Dallas Cowboys may have been moving sluggishly in the first half, after playing on Monday night and facing an opponent who had 10 days of rest.

All it took was some halftime adjustments and everything has fallen in place now in their Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. After hitting Amari Cooper with a 49-yard bomb on their opening second half possession, the defense once again came through.

Their fourth sack of the game forced a punt and then a few plays later, Ezekiel Elliott ripped off his longest run of the season, a 47-yard jaunt that brought them within the breath of a score.

The next play, TE Dalton Schultz was wide open for his third score of the year.

On the next drive, Carolina ended up calling two timeouts, signifying how important the possession was. Oh well, after the second one Trevon Diggs did what he does, securing an interception for the fourth consecutive game to start the season.

Dallas quickly turned the opportunity into more points, with Dak Prescott finding Cedrick Wilson wide open and the receiver threw in a spin move to boot.

Dallas entered the half trailing 14-13, but all of a sudden it’s 33-14 and the rout is on.

Update: Trevon Diggs wasn’t finished, getting another interception to set Dallas up before the quarter was over.