WATCH: Diggs snares 4th INT as Cowboys release hounds with 3Q scoring barrage

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys may have been moving sluggishly in the first half, after playing on Monday night and facing an opponent who had 10 days of rest.

All it took was some halftime adjustments and everything has fallen in place now in their Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. After hitting Amari Cooper with a 49-yard bomb on their opening second half possession, the defense once again came through.

Their fourth sack of the game forced a punt and then a few plays later, Ezekiel Elliott ripped off his longest run of the season, a 47-yard jaunt that brought them within the breath of a score.

The next play, TE Dalton Schultz was wide open for his third score of the year.

On the next drive, Carolina ended up calling two timeouts, signifying how important the possession was. Oh well, after the second one Trevon Diggs did what he does, securing an interception for the fourth consecutive game to start the season.

Dallas quickly turned the opportunity into more points, with Dak Prescott finding Cedrick Wilson wide open and the receiver threw in a spin move to boot.

Dallas entered the half trailing 14-13, but all of a sudden it’s 33-14 and the rout is on.

Update: Trevon Diggs wasn’t finished, getting another interception to set Dallas up before the quarter was over.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs left 36-28 win with back tightness

Fans and media alike grew frustrated with the way the Dallas Cowboys deployed their best defenders in the fourth quarter. Leading by 22 points, it appeared the club called off the dogs way too early against the Carolina Panthers. After a Greg Zuerlein field goal extended the lead following CB Trevon Diggs second interception, Diggs didn’t return to the field with the defense.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs snags two more interceptions vs. Panthers

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is already putting his name in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation. The former Alabama standout registered an interception in each of the first three games of the season, including a pick-six of Jalen Hurts in last week’s blowout win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

