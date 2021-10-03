CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Man Arrested For Murder Of Former West Mesquite High School Football Player Aaron Lowe

 6 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police arrested a man on October 3 in connection with the shooting death of University of Utah defensive back and former West Mesquite High School football player Aaron Lowe.

Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located Buk M. Buk in a city about 20 miles south of Salt Lake and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Online jail records do not indicate if the 22 year old has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

“Because of the incredible work of our homicide detectives, we have justice for Aaron,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said during a news conference Sunday. “When I talked to Aaron’s mother on Monday, I made her a promise. We would find her son’s alleged killer.”

Brown did not discuss a motive and declined to answer questions from reporters. But he did say the shooting was not a targeted attack on the university, its athletic department or Lowe, nor was it gang-related.

Lowe, 21, was shot at a house party just after midnight September 26 after other, uninvited guests were asked to leave, police said. A 20-year-old woman also was shot and critically injured at the party, which was thrown hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13.

Police had previously received noise complaints about the party, but officers didn’t respond because they were dealing with other emergency calls, police spokesman Brent Weisberg has said. When dispatchers got a call about a fight with a weapon more than an hour later, officers immediately went to the house in the Sugar House neighborhood.

Lowe’s death came less than a year after his teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting.

Lowe was a high school teammate of Jordan’s in Mesquite, Texas, and switched his jersey from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend after the 19-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas night 2020.

In August, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by the team.

The Utes credited Lowe for persuading Jordan to play at Utah after decommitting from the school. Jordan was named the Pac-12 freshman of the year and led all freshmen nationally in rushing yards per game before he was killed.

Lowe appeared in 16 combined games on special teams his first two seasons and played in four games this season.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Students Who Forced Plano Teen To Drink Urine At Sleepover Face Misdemeanor Assault Charges

PLANO, TX
Alleged Timberview High School Shooter Timothy Simpkins Released From Tarrant County Jail

FORT WORTH, TX
Keller ISD Band Director Charged With Indecency With A Child

KELLER, TX
$10,000 Reward Offered After Theft At Krum Gun Range

KRUM, TX
‘Danger Was Quickly Contained’ Mansfield ISD Superintendent Says In New Video

MANSFIELD, TX
Police Investigating After Tony McIntosh Shot, Killed In Dallas

DALLAS, TX
1 Of 4 Timberview HS Shooting Victims Critical, Suspect Timothy Simpkins In Custody

MANSFIELD, TX
North Texas Police Divert Resources During Timberview High School Shooting Response To Investigate Online Threats

TEXAS STATE
Arlington Police, Mansfield ISD Review Security And Response Day After Timberview High Shooting

ARLINGTON, TX
Parker County Sheriff’s Investigators Charge Hubert Gerald Tutwiler Following Burglary Investigation

PARKER COUNTY, TX
Police: Husband Of Murdered Texas Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Shoots Himself Before Arrest

TEXAS STATE
