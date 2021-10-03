How Many Attractions Can You Spot on the NEW Starbucks 50th Anniversary Mugs?

Disney Parks has started demolition on one of the centerpieces of a divisive Animal Kingdom theme park. Demolition started this week on the Primeval Whirl, a roller coaster located at Animal Kingdom's DinoLand U.S.A. Visitors noticed that several of the large archways that framed the chain lift of the ride were pulled off the starting hill. Walt Disney World News Today posted pictures of the demolition in process, noting that the ride's chain had been pulled out. ComicBook.com first reported on Primeval Whirl's pending extinction earlier this summer, noting that Disney had filed construction permits for the site. Disney placed construction walls around the ride earlier this month, signaling that the ride's demise was near. Disney has yet to comment on what would replace the ride.

