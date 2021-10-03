CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Top 25: Alabama, Georgia still 1-2; Clemson falls out

clevelandstar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour teams from the Big Ten and two standout Group of Five programs sit among the Top 10 teams in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday. Clemson (3-2), the No. 25 team last week, fell out of the poll for the first time since 2014 after an uninspired win over Boston College.

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Where Alabama, Georgia rank in Danny Kanell's latest top 8

College football analyst Danny Kanell releases his top 8 teams in the country on Sunday mornings, and once again the former Florida State quarterback has Alabama and Georgia at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. But those are the only SEC teams to make the cut this week, following losses over...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band. Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#Associated Press#Boston College#Penn State#Hawkeyes#Nittany Lions#Ohio State#Byu#Wolverines#Stanford#Notre Dame#Smu
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso sends different message about Alabama on College GameDay

Lee Corso seems to have changed his stance on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Just two weeks after questioning the Crimson Tide’s dominance, Corso said, “Alabama is the best team in the nation without question.”. The comments, which were a part of the ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast on Saturday, felt much...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
CBS Tampa

‘This Is Going To Be Georgia’s First Real Tough Road Test’: Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other Games

(CBS Local Sports) – College football rolls along this week with a great slate of games across CBS and CBS Sports Network. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to CBS Sports’ Adam Zucker about this week’s matchups including a clash of top 25 teams with Georgia and Auburn plus the number one team in the country, Alabama, heading to College Station to lock horns with the Aggies. #2 Georgia at #18 Auburn: Saturday, October 9, 3:30pm ET on CBS “It’s Georgia-Auburn and because it’s at Jordan-Hare Stadium, you never know what might happen. We enjoyed watching the prayer from a few years back on our...
GEORGIA STATE
Herald-Palladium

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson falls during frenetic afternoon

For about 45 minutes late Saturday afternoon, college football was on overload. North Carolina State went from agony to ecstasy against No. 9 Clemson. Baylor stopped a 2-point conversion to upset No. 14 Iowa State. No. 16 Arkansas finished off No. 7 Texas A&M to claim a Lone Star state title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Watch: Dan Mullen’s interview with sideline reporter going viral for all the wrong reasons

As the Florida Gators headed into halftime against Vanderbilt, Dan Mullen didn’t seem to want to do an interview with Taylor Davis. The Florida Gators held a sizable lead over the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores at halftime, but that wasn’t good enough for Dan Mullen. Despite the fact that UF was up 21-0 at home, Mullen sure seemed curt and abrupt in his halftime interview.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Derrick

Clemson falls to No. 25 in AP poll, snapping top-10 streak

Clemson tumbled to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10. The Tigers (2-2) lost for the second time this season Saturday — falling in double overtime to North Carolina State — and dropped 16 spots from No. 9 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank.
CLEMSON, SC
theScore

Clemson falls to No. 25 in AP Poll, Penn State enters top 4

Clemson tumbled to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10. The Tigers (2-2) lost for the second time this season Saturday — falling in double overtime to North Carolina State — and dropped 16 spots from No. 9 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia host key SEC showdowns

Some things to watch in Week 5 of the Southeastern Conference:. No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0) hosts No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) in one of two marquee games matching four of the SEC's seven ranked schools. The Bulldogs waxed Vanderbilt 62-0 last week and look to stay atop the East Division. Off to their first 4-0 start since 2003 and holding their highest ranking in nine years, the resurgent Razorbacks seek their second consecutive upset of a top-10 team after beating then-No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 last week. Points won't come easy between these schools: Georgia tops FBS in scoring defense (5.8 points per game), 10 spots above the Hogs (14.5). No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) hosts No. 12 Mississippi (3-0, 0-0) in a matchup of West border rivals. While the Crimson Tide own this series 55-10-2, including last year's 63-48 victory, the Rebels come to Tuscaloosa with their highest ranking since Week 7 of the 2016 season. Ole Miss opens league play leading the FBS in several offensive categories, including yardage (635.3 per game) and scoring (52.7 points). The Crimson Tide rank fourth at 46.5 points per outing and have intercepted six passes, standing 10th defensively.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy