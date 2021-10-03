CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Diagnosed with myocarditis

 6 days ago

Archibald has been diagnosed with myocarditis and is considered out indefinitely, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports. Archibald contracted COVID-19 during the offseason and myocarditis is a lingering effect of the illness. At this point it's possible the 28-year-old forward will be forced to miss the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign. Archibald picked up seven goals,13 points and a whopping 192 hits in 52 games last season.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Edmonton Oilers

2021 record: 35-19-2 (2nd, North) Players to watch: Center Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl form the deadliest offensive tandem in the league. Gritty winger Zach Hyman should flourish on McDavid’s wing, and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins seems primed for a bounce-back year. Perhaps winger Jesse Puljujarvi is finally ready to break out. Tyson Barrie is an excellent power-play quarterback, but the defensive newcomer Duncan Keith is well past his prime, and goaltender Mike Smith turns 40 this season.
NHL
