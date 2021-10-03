Oilers' Josh Archibald: Diagnosed with myocarditis
Archibald has been diagnosed with myocarditis and is considered out indefinitely, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports. Archibald contracted COVID-19 during the offseason and myocarditis is a lingering effect of the illness. At this point it's possible the 28-year-old forward will be forced to miss the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign. Archibald picked up seven goals,13 points and a whopping 192 hits in 52 games last season.www.cbssports.com
