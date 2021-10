O'Regan was waived by the Ducks on Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. The 27-year-old has 25 games of NHL experience, but he wasn't able to win a job with the Ducks in training camp. O'Regan will report to AHL San Diego if he clears waivers, but he doesn't seem likely to see much NHL action this year.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO