The UNC volleyball team took its second straight loss after 11 straight wins to begin the season, falling in four sets to Virginia in Chapel Hill Sunday. The Tar Heels and Cavaliers split easy wins in the first two sets, with Virginia taking the first by a 25-17 margin and Carolina cruising in the second, 25-15. The third set was the most competitive of the match, with UNC never being quite able to pull away from the visitors despite holding a lead throughout most of the frame. A kill from Kaya Merkler gave Carolina a set point at 24-23, and a chance to take a two sets to one advantage. But an attacking error from Mabrey Shaffmaster evened the set up at 24-24, and Virginia won the next two points to take the critical frame by a 26-24 score.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO