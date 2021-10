Justin Fields may not have lit up the stat sheet in this one, but he played well versus the Detroit Lions. The Chicago Bears walk away with a 24-14 victory over the Lions. Fields’ quarterback rating will not look good in this one after only throwing for 202 yards and no touchdowns. A deflected interception makes his numbers look even worse. However, this is not the storyline of this game. The Bears suffer a loss despite the victory as David Montgomery goes down with a knee injury.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO