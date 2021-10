We're due, but @Syracuse can be tough for us even when our squad is loaded. I say under. I don't think we'll win unless we hold them to under 13 pts. If the other team pulled their secondary. Our running backs could eat, but I doubt Elliott would actually call any runs. Just passes that our receivers were 5 yards from. Our running game is the only thing I put any stock in, and other teams know we can’t on a cold it the players were drinking from the same bottle. It’s beyond frustrating.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO