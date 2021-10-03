CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins receives COVID-19 vaccine

By JANIE McCAULEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRxjC_0cFxwATD00
1 of 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received his COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible to play in all games.

The Warriors said coach Steve Kerr made the announcement to reporters Sunday after practice before the team traveled to Portland to play its first preseason game.

Wiggins faced the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building at Chase Center for games starting Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.

On Monday at media day, Wiggins had said he would stick to his beliefs regarding the vaccine but noted: “Back is definitely against the wall, but I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe. I’m going to keep fighting for what I believe is right. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other and vice versa.”

The NBA said it “reviewed and denied” Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption and that he would not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfilled the vaccine mandate. Anyone 12 or older is required to show proof of vaccination to attend indoor events at Chase Center, and that message is on the Warriors’ website for fans.

Wiggins declined to explain what those beliefs actually entail, saying, “It’s none of your business, that’s what it comes down to.”

He stood to lose more than $350,000 per game, and if he didn’t play in any home games would have surrendered half of his $31.6 million salary.

“It’s my problem not yours,” he said.

The 26-year-old Wiggins, entering his eighth NBA season, averaged 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks last season.

The Warriors’ first regular-season home game is scheduled for Oct. 21 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘upset’ over Andrew Wiggins’ anti-vax fiasco

Golden State Warriors stud Andrew Wiggins has emerged as one of the most controversial players in the NBA of late after he revealed his strong stance against the COVID-19 vaccine. Reports suggest that Wiggins and the Warriors could face major repercussions if he refuses to get vaccinated, which might include not being able to play in home games. All this isn’t making Dubs teammate Andre Iguodala happy.
NBA
Las Vegas Herald

NBA: 5 Most Overpaid Players in the League Right Now

Being a basketball player is one of the rare professions where you get paid based on how good you are, at least for the most part. The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and if a team wants a shot a title contention, it's basically the rule nowadays that a team should sign a star or two. To secure the services of the best players in the league, teams wage bidding wars where contract offers can reach up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Andrew Wiggins
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Andrew Wiggins News

Much of the NBA’s early preseason drama has stemmed conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine. Although 95 percent of the league is reportedly vaccinated, multiple high-profile players have not received a vaccination, casting some doubt on their status for the upcoming campaign. Among those that had not received a COVID-19 vaccine...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Golden State#Chase Center#The Los Angeles Clippers
ClutchPoints

Former Warriors guard looking for another chance with Stephen Curry

The battle to become Stephen Curry’s next backup is heating up, as the Golden State Warriors continue to work out different guards for the job. The newest player to enter this competition is someone who already familiar with playing for the Warriors and Curry. According to TheWarriorsTalk on Twitter, the...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

605K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy