In the highly-anticipated quarter-final of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 28 Cameron Norrie will take on World No. 13 Denis Shapovalov. Denis Shapovalov has started off extremely well at the San Diego Open. Although he had a forgettable outing at the Laver Cup where he was thrashed by US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. Such was Medvedev’s domination that he even bageled Denis in the second set.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO