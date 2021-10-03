UTEP women’s golf to compete at Aggie Invitational this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s golf team will compete in its fourth tournament of the fall season at the 2021 Aggie Invitational at the New Mexico State Golf Course, October 4-6. Along with hosts New Mexico State University and UTEP, the invitational will include Boise State, Cal State-Bakersfield, Dixie State, Incarnate Word, Long Beach State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota, Santa Clara, Seattle U., Southern Utah, South Dakota State, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UT at Arlington and UT at Rio Grande Valley.www.ktsm.com
