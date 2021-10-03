Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr. and Alessandro Nivola on ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and their Memorable First Cast Dinner
With director Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints of Newark now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke to Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr. and Alessandro Nivola about the prequel film to HBO’s hit crime drama, The Sopranos. During the fun interview, they shared some great stories from set, the way Nivola gets ready to film a scene, the deleted scene with Gandolfini and Nivola that had them slapping each other, the memorable first cast dinner, what people would be surprised to learn about The Many Saints of Newark, and more.collider.com
Comments / 0