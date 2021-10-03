CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr. and Alessandro Nivola on ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and their Memorable First Cast Dinner

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith director Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints of Newark now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke to Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr. and Alessandro Nivola about the prequel film to HBO’s hit crime drama, The Sopranos. During the fun interview, they shared some great stories from set, the way Nivola gets ready to film a scene, the deleted scene with Gandolfini and Nivola that had them slapping each other, the memorable first cast dinner, what people would be surprised to learn about The Many Saints of Newark, and more.

Primetimer

Edie Falco reprised her Carmela Soprano role for The Many Saints Of Newark, but her appearance was left in the cutting-room floor

“We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again," said Alan Taylor, The Sopranos prequel movie's director. "She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who – and it seems to frequently be women – that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life." He added: “There was some confusion as to how best launch the movie. How to start the movie. So we tried a few things and that was one of them. If you’ve seen the movie you’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn’t always the idea.” ALSO: David Chase tells Marc Maron he chose Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" to end the series because it got a bad reaction from The Sopranos crew.
Popculture

'The Many Saints of Newark' Star Alessandro Nivola Talks Building 'Sopranos' Character Dickie Moltisanti (Exclusive)

Fourteen years after a controversial series finale that went on to become one of the most talked-about endings in pop culture history, beloved mafia drama The Sopranos is back with a fresh reinvention for the big screen with the highly anticipated prequel, The Many Saints of Newark. While the series revolved around mob boss Tony Soprano — portrayed by James Gandolfini and played this time around by the late actor's son, Michael Gandolfini — the movie takes a solid look at the patriarchal influence of young Anthony Soprano from enigmatic big-time mafioso, Richard "Dickie" Moltisanti, played by actor Alessandro Nivola.
Page Six

‘Many Saints of Newark’ director reveals Tony’s fate in ‘Sopranos’ end

OH! Someone spilled the gabagool on Tony Soprano’s 14-year long mysterious fate. “The Many Saints of Newark” prequel film director Alan Taylor recently shared his thoughts on “The Sopranos” iconic, blackout ending — a stunning conclusion to James Gandolfini’s superb work as a mob don in therapy, an end which came over onion rings and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.'”
oneroomwithaview.com

The Many Saints of Newark – Review

The Many Saints Of Newark will be judged in the same way The Godfather Part III was: a robustly made, averagely enjoyable gangster flick which is choked by the masterpiece standing behind it. Fourteen years have passed since the greatest television show ever made came to the most abrupt of...
CinemaBlend

What The Many Saints Of Newark’s Michael Gandolfini Was Most ‘Concerned’ About While Preparing To Play Tony Soprano

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After more than 14 years, fans of HBO’s The Sopranos will finally be able to dive back into David Chase’s mafia-filled world through The Many Saints of Newark. Set in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, the film primarily focuses on new characters, but it also features a number of familiar faces from the original series, including the one and only Tony Soprano. However, this incarnation of the character is much younger and played by Michael Gandolfini, who’s taking over for his late father, James Gandolfini. As you can imagine the up-and-coming actor did a lot to prepare for the role, and there was one aspect of the process that made him particularly “concerned.”
Phillymag.com

Leslie Odom Jr. Explains His Big Role in the New Sopranos Movie

The actor and father of two takes us through his journey from West Oak Lane to Hamilton to The Many Saints of Newark. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. My full name is … Leslie Lloyd Odom...
CinemaBlend

The Funny Piece Of Advice The Many Saints Of Newark’s Alessandro Nivola Got From David Chase While Prepping For His Role

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. HBO’s The Sopranos followed the exploits of modern-day mob boss Tony Soprano, but the upcoming prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, will shift the focus to a different protagonist. The late ‘60s/early ‘70s movie thrusts the previously unseen Richard "Dickie" Moltisanti into the spotlight. The character is played by American Hustle andFace/Off alum Alessandro Nivola, who was faced with the task of establishing one of the franchise’s most elusive characters. But any pressure he may have felt was seemingly alleviated by a funny piece of advice Sopranos creator David Chase gave him early on.
nbcpalmsprings.com

A Family of Sopranos: Michael Gandolfini, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal Talk About “The Many Saints of Newark”

One of the best things about the new “Sopranos” prequel is the cast. The entire cast! From Michael Gandolfini stepping into the younger version of the character his dad, James Gandolfini, played in the series to Vera Farmiga (Livia Soprano) and Jon Bernthal (Johnny Boy Soprano) as the parents of Tony, “The Many Saints of Newark” is an homage to the show we love. I sat down with the cast about the making of the movie.
Popculture

'The Many Saints of Newark' Star Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Personal Connection to His Empowering Role (Exclusive)

When the highly awaited Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark hits theaters on Friday and begins its 30-day stream on HBO Max, audiences will grow acquainted with one of the movie's newest, tough characters: Harold McBrayer, played by award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. While working as a runner for Richard "Dickie" Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) during the late 1960s and 1970s, Harold reaches a tipping point amid the 1967 Newark riots — a backdrop that plays a pivotal role in one of the movie's most central relationships.
Popculture

'The Many Saints of Newark' Star William Ludwig on Portraying Tony Soprano With Michael Gandolfini's Help (Exclusive)

Fourteen years after HBO's The Sopranos bid farewell with a controversial jump cut to black that left audiences stunned and wanting more, the multiple Emmy-winning series has returned in the form of the prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. Adding a new chapter to the story of Tony Soprano, the Alan Taylor directed saga details the future mob boss's teenage years growing up in New Jersey amid widespread racial unrest. While much talk has surrounded the film due in part to creator David Chase's decision to cast Michael Gandolfini as young Anthony — a role made famous by his late, great father and actor, James Gandolfini — the 22-year-old will be joined by newcomer, William Ludwig as a pre-teen Anthony.
phillytrib.com

Leslie Odom Jr. embraces the darkness in 'Sopranos' prequel

Leslie Odom Jr. has been making noise for a minute. The New York born but Philly raised triple threat stepped into his spotlight when he took on the role of Aaron Burr in the musical smash Hamilton. In “The Sopranos” prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” he’ll show off his...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bernadette Peters, Leslie Odom Jr. Spotlight COVID Impact During Tonys

Throughout the streamed 74th Tony Awards and its televised counterpart Broadway’s Back!, Leslie Odom Jr., Audra McDonald and more celebrated and reflected on the New York theater industry’s return following the 18-month pandemic shutdown. Due to the shutdown, the ceremony’s annual In Memoriam tribute was postponed. In response, two-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters honored those lives, particularly those lost during the pandemic to COVID, ahead of Brian Stokes Mitchell’s performance of “Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha. “Since the last Tony Awards, we lost a staggering legion of dear friends, far too many of them to the global pandemic,” she said....
flaunt.com

Leslie Odom Jr. | Channeling A Stronger Magic

“Most people, in fact, will not take the trouble in finding out the truth, but are much more inclined to accept the first story they hear.” — Thucydides, The History of the Peloponnesian War, 410 BCE. “The thing about Black history is that the truth is so much more complex...
Cinema Blend

The Many Saints Of Newark’s Leslie Odom Jr. Shares Ominous Thoughts About His Character’s Future

Major spoilers for The Many Saints of Newark lie ahead. The Many Saints of Newark returns viewers to the universe of The Sopranos and, with the film, comes a number of familiar faces from the acclaimed HBO drama. However, it also introduces a number of new characters into the mobster-filled universe. One of these major additions is Harold McBrayer, played by Hamilton and One Night in Miami’s Leslie Odom Jr. By the end of the film, Harold is left in an interesting spot, with his ultimate fate left unclear. Odom Jr. has since provided some thoughts on his character’s future, and they’re pretty ominous.
IndieWire

Fahgettaboudit: How ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Forget About the Mob’s Daughters

In the opening scenes of Alan Taylor’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” Christopher Moltisanti’s ghost rises from the concrete of Pier 49 to follow his father, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), and eight-year-old Tony Soprano (William Ludwig). Young Tony skips through the sharply dressed ‘60s-era crowd, play-fighting with his Uncle Dickie. The piercing cry of three seagulls sweeps across the pier. Young Tony smiles. And the disembodied voice of Christopher describes how, 40 years from now, this grinning kid, his very own Uncle Tony, will murder him. Nearly all of the stories in “The Sopranos” universe are told by men and boys:...
