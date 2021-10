Ford’s electric vehicle manufacturing investment in Tennesee could tip the balance and bring the UAW to VW's and Nissan's plants. Two massive new Ford campuses will soon be built in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky. “This is a transformative moment where Ford will lead America’s transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new era of clean, carbon-neutral manufacturing,” said Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford. “With this investment and a spirit of innovation, we can achieve goals once thought mutually exclusive – protect our planet, build great electric vehicles Americans will love and contribute to our nation’s prosperity.” It should be noted that Ford's new Mustang Mach-E battery-electric vehicle is built in Mexico.

