Gone are the days of printing out your CV and handing it out to employers. There are times when you can still do this, for example, at career fairs and company events. However, the majority of job seeking is now done online. In some ways, this can be easier. Everything is done in one place; you can do it from the comfort of your own home and even whilst at work if you’ve got the spare time.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO