CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Worcester police officer paints picture of Tom Brady

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. - A Worcester police officer is showcasing his art skills and love of the Patriots with a really cool Tom Brady picture. Tom Hurley painted a Tom Brady picture during one of the Patriots’ Super Bowl runs. The painting is autographed by Brady. Hurley says he's excited to see Brady return to Gillette Stadium, but says it's bittersweet to have to see him in a Buccaneers uniform. Being a life-long New England fan, he's very superstitious, and it's actually how the idea of painting Brady came to him.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman sums up Tom Brady facing the Patriots with a hilarious 'The Office' clip

Now that Julian Edelman is no longer a New England Patriots wide receiver, he can do stuff like this and have some fun at both his former team’s and ex-QB’s expense. As the world prepares for Tom Brady to face his former team for the first time as a member of the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers (cue the Adele song!), Edelman posted a video from The Office — a clip from “Dinner Party,” one of the all-time best eps from the series — which labels various actors and actresses as Brady and Bill Belichick and … just watch, this is very, very funny.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Paints#Buccaneers#American Football#Patriots#Gillette Stadium
NECN

LeBron James Shares Some Advice for Tom Brady

Lebron James shares some advice for Tom Brady on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. LeBron James has some advice for Tom Brady: Quiet the crowd. Back in 2010, James returned to Cleveland (for the first time) after leaving the Cavaliers for the Heat in free agency. He went off for 38 points and Miami demolished James' former club.
NBA
Fox News

Julian Edelman sends message to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in wholesome video before big matchup

Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a wholesome video of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Edelman’s video showed the days when Belichick was first taking over as the Patriots’ head coach and the team subsequently drafting Tom Brady with the No. 199 pick in 2000. The video has Natalie Merchant’s "Kind and Generous" playing over Belichick and Brady complimenting each other.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
NECN

How Is Tom Brady Doing This? A Q&A With Alex Guerrero

Curran: How is Brady doing this? A Q&A with Alex Guerrero originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If you strip away every layer of intrigue surrounding Tom Brady’s relationship with the Patriots and why he’s not playing for them anymore it comes down to this. He’s old. And he’s been old -- by conventional definitions -- since 2012, the season he turned 35.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dbrnews.com

Tom Brady is launching a clothing line

Tom Brady is already exploring post retirement career options, including branching out into fashion, as the NFL star is working on a men’s wear brand simply called ‘Brady’ which will hit stores at the end of this year.
NFL
dakotastudent.com

Tom Brady Thinks He Could Play At 50

On September 16th, 2021, Tom Brady announced via a “Tommy and Gronky” segment that he believes he can play until the age of 50. The episode entitled “Google It”, has amassed over 400 000 (as of September 26th, 2021) views on YouTube and features the two ex-Patriot players lounging next to a kiddie pool in the Tampa Bay heat – taking turns asking each other frequently google questions.
NFL
femalefirst.co.uk

Tom Brady reflects on Gisele Bundchen phone call

Tom Brady has recalled on the first phone call that he made to future wife Gisele Bundchen and even admitted that the supermodel sent him to voicemail. Tom Brady has opened up about plucking up the courage to call his wife Gisele Bundchen for the first time. The NFL legend...
NFL
CBS Boston

An Angry Tom Brady Is About To Return To New England

FOXBORO (CBS) — Tom Brady already had all the motivation in the world to come into Gillette Stadium this weekend and light up the scoreboard he kept illuminated for two decades. Bill Belichick says he didn’t want to move on from the greatest quarterback of all time, but Brady likely has a different read on his departure from New England. And following Sunday’s outcome in Los Angeles, the quarterback is going to be really pissed when he bring his Buccaneers to New England. Brady and the Bucs will be looking to bounce back after a frustrating loss, as Tampa fell to...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Tom Brady Heads to Los Angeles Staring at 500

When a team looks to get to .500, they are behind. They need a victory to get even. To not be “losing”. To even the record, for Tom Brady. The 500 we are talking about is yards. As in the number of yards it will take for him to pass Drew Brees as the all time NFL passing yards leader. Still talking about records here. But there certainly isn’t any “losing” to it.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Watch: That Sneaky Tom Brady, Buccaneers Score

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have pulled within seven after quarterback Tom Brady’s sneak in the third quarter against the Rams. This is Brady’s 26th career rushing touchdown. The Buccaneers still trail the Rams 21-14 midway through the third quarter. For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady: Fun facts, extrapolations, and a look at 2021

To date, Tom Brady has thrown 9 passing touchdowns in 2021. Throughout 2 games. That leads the league heading into Week 3. At this rate, with the NFL’s first 17 game season, Brady is on pace to throw 76.5 touchdowns for the Buccaneers. And because that pace seems absurdly unlikely, let’s temper expectations and get wildly conservative with our extrapolations.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy