Worcester police officer paints picture of Tom Brady
WORCESTER, Mass. - A Worcester police officer is showcasing his art skills and love of the Patriots with a really cool Tom Brady picture. Tom Hurley painted a Tom Brady picture during one of the Patriots’ Super Bowl runs. The painting is autographed by Brady. Hurley says he's excited to see Brady return to Gillette Stadium, but says it's bittersweet to have to see him in a Buccaneers uniform. Being a life-long New England fan, he's very superstitious, and it's actually how the idea of painting Brady came to him.spectrumnews1.com
