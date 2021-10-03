Mexico's Lorena Padilla on Guadalajara Construye Title 'Martinez,' Sold by Luxbox

There is a distinctly haunted quality to the photographic output of artist Lorena Lohr that seems to perfectly capture the existential anxieties of our era–especially in the wake of the pandemic, which gave reality a peculiarly lonely apocalyptic shade in the last two years. The composition of her images is immaculately considered, giving them a painterly quality, and the scenes she shoots of empty car seats, abandoned parking lots and worn advertising signs contain a profound otherness that goes far beyond the all-too-easy clichéd tag of Americana. Her work explores a residual energy that seems to communicate temporality and the transience of the human condition–hatching questions in the viewer’s mind as to what has previously transpired in the spaces she is inviting them to step into. Here, the always modest British-American image-maker explains the genesis of her artistic practice, and tells us why the most mundane scenes from everyday life in the USA can swing open the saloon doors of perception.

