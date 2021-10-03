CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico's Lorena Padilla on Guadalajara Construye Title 'Martinez,' Sold by Luxbox

By Jeffrey Sipe
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Lorena Padilla’s “Martinez,” an aging office worker leads a solitary life centered on his own personal fulfillment, which generally leads to long sits in the park and becoming part of the landscape. Alone. Closed off from human contact. “When I sent the script to Francisco Reyes, who plays Martinez,...

Register Citizen

Justin Lerner's 'Cadejo Blanco' Flies the Flag for Guatemala at Guadalajara

With Guatemala as this year’s guest country of honor at the 36th Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG), the festival will be screening more than a dozen films from this tiny Central American country, including one of its recent standouts, Justin Lerner’s “Cadejo Blanco.” The female-driven crime drama stages its world premiere Oct. 3 at the fest where it competes in the official Ibero-American Features section.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Guadalajara Co-Production Meetings: Mexican Fest Hosts Projects from Latin America's Independent Scene

Each year the Guadalajara Film Festival (FICG) invites a crop of the most exciting projects from around Latin America to participate in its Co-Production Meetings. This year, organizers are excited to welcome back in-person visitors for its rescheduled 17th edition of the event, where teams representing 24 feature film projects will meet with potential partners, financing organizations, sales agents and more.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

'Martínez,' 'Octopus Skin' Sweep Guadalajara Construye Pix-in-Post Awards

Three days into Mexico’s 2021 Guadalajara Film Festival, the prizes for the works-in-progress in its Guadalajara Construye side bar were awarded on Sunday, making a number of Latin American filmmakers very happy. Guadalajara Construye exemplifies the solidarity of the film industries of Latin America, with production companies across the region...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

'Jirafas,' 'My Best Half,' 'The Fury,' 'The White Room' Sweep Prizes at Guadalajara's Co-Production Meetings

Before a crowd of filmmakers and journalists, Mexico’s Guadalajara Festival reached an industry crescendo on Tuesday with the presentation of prizes for its Co-Production Meetings which brought producers and directors face to face with potential partners as well as giving opportunities to filmmakers to pitch their projects to industry service companies sponsoring in-kind awards.
MOVIES
