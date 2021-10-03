Penn State stays at No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll, Iowa jumps above

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State football stays ranked 4th in the AP Top 25 Poll after shutout win over Indiana on Saturday. The Nittany Lions (5-0) are poised to take on Iowa on Saturday in a Top-5 showdown among Big Ten teams.

Last week, Penn State was ranked 4th after the win over Villanova and was the highest ranked opponent in the Big Ten. Five conference schools are ranked this week

Iowa jumped back above Penn State to No. 3, setting up a top-five matchup for Saturday afternoon in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes (5-0) are the highest ranked Big Ten program once again.

Ohio State jumped up from No. 11 to No. 7 after its 52-13 win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes are 4-1 on the season. Michigan made its first top-10 appearance jumping to No. 9. The Wolverines are 5-0 after a huge win over Wisconsin 38-17.

Michigan State is just outside of the top-10 at No. 11 with a 5-0 record. The Spartans are up from No. 17.

Penn State’s five wins have been over Wisconsin 16-10, Ball State 44-13, Auburn 28-20, Villanova 38-17 and Indiana 24-0.

Penn State travels to Iowa on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. It is Penn State’s first road game since the season opener against Wisconsin. You can see the full Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here .

