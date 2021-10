A game that left us none the wiser about the Premier League’s best team, but perhaps went some way to proving its best player.This helter-skelter 2-2 draw at Anfield kept the top of the table nicely poised, but suggested that the sensational Mohamed Salah could be set to move onto another level.His two brilliant contributions will be what this contest between Liverpool and Manchester City will be remembered for. He offered two divine moments, one of them a brilliant goal, in one superb individual display.Pep Guardiola’s side just offered a show of champions’ character in responding. The City manager may...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO