Harrisburg, PA

Female and 8-year-old child shot in Harrisburg, police investigate

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Harrisburg Police responded to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival at 20 Row Hall Manor, the officers located a 33-year-old female and an 8-year-old child, both shot and suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

The police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

