Female and 8-year-old child shot in Harrisburg, police investigate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Harrisburg Police responded to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival at 20 Row Hall Manor, the officers located a 33-year-old female and an 8-year-old child, both shot and suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

The police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.