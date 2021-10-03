Groups seeking 1,000 commitments to make mental health awareness Georgia license plates a reality
ATLANTA — Mental health groups are working to make a specialty license plate that would send the proceeds to organizations working on mental health issues a reality. The "Georgia Recovers" plate will go to production once 1,000 pre-orders are submitted. The plate was approved in a Georgia General Assembly vote last year, a passion project of state Rep. Erick Allen (D-Smyrna).www.11alive.com
