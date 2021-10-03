Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, coaching staff spat at during Liverpool clash - source
Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City backroom staff were spat at during Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw against Liverpool at Anfield, a City source has told ESPN. Champions City climbed into third position, behind second-placed Liverpool, after Kevin De Bruyne's deflected goal in the 81st minute claimed a point after Liverpool had twice taken the lead through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.www.chatsports.com
