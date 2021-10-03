Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, coaching staff spat at during Liverpool clash - source

With a look up the heavens and three kisses aimed at family seated high up in the stands, Lionel Messi finally settled into a new life in Paris. It has taken a while. Initial form after his sudden arrival from Barcelona has been short of usual standards. He has had a knee problem and, after being substituted by Mauricio Pochettino a week or so ago, he walked past his manager with the look a man who may not break stride until he was back at the Nou Camp.

