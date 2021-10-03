CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. administers nearly 396 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12stRx_0cFxuPXI00
Syringes filled with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on table during vaccine clinic in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 395,934,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday and distributed 478,410,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 394,690,283 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 478,362,045 doses delivered.

The agency said 215,233,625 people had received at least one dose while 185,492,579 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 5.3 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#U S#Mln#Pfizer Biontech
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myfoxzone.com

CDC excess mortality data reveals troubling trend during the COVID pandemic

The pandemic has been incredibly deadly, and COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. The number of people dying from many different diseases - including diabetes, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease – has been way up since January of 2020. Doctors and researchers call these excess deaths. The CDC is routinely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ozarkradionews.com

Ozarks Healthcare administering Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses for Eligible Individuals

WEST PLAINS, MO – Following federal guidance issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has amended the state’s standing order for Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine administration for those who are eligible for a booster shot. Ozarks Healthcare is now administering...
WEST PLAINS, MO
kjzz.org

Safety Of 2nd And 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Similar, CDC Says

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration added seniors and people with high-COVID-19-risk jobs to the list of people approved for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. A new CDC report evaluates how third doses affected their predecessors: people with conditions that compromise their immune systems. Using health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

CDC: No Unexpected Side Effects Reported With Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

No unexpected patterns of adverse reactions were identified following receipt of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to findings published in a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. During the period of August 12 to September 19, 2021, a total of 22,191...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

197K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy