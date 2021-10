The weekend will feature more warm and breezy weather with highs in the low 90s. It will be breezy both days this weekend with increasing humidity on Sunday. Although most of the weekend will be rain-free, a storm system will develop northwest of our area on Sunday producing a gusty south wind. As the system moves northeast, it may trigger a few strong to severe storms Sunday night that could impact parts of North Texas. Storms will likely evolve into a line late evening and overnight with damaging winds being the main threat. Some storms will be severe with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. Be sure to stay weather aware.

