Florida State

Florida man charged in Capitol riot accused of boat crash while drinking

By WFTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man on federal supervised release has been arrested for crashing a boat while drinking, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Paul Rae, 38, is charged with boating under the influence following the crash Saturday night.

Deputies said the boat crash happened at around 10 p.m. at a small island in the intercostal waterway near 182nd Avenue East.

Multiple witnesses said the crash happened after the boat was traveling northbound at high speed, deputies said.

Officials said the boat ran aground on the small island and was found 75 feet from the water line.

Deputies said Rae and his passenger were found on the island, uninjured and “showing signs of impairment.”

According to a report, Rae is currently on federal supervised release status due to his indictment in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rae was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where he was booked on one count of boating under the influence.

Deputies said Rae was released from jail at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Comments / 31

Linda McWilliams
6d ago

WHY WAS HE NOT KEPT IN JAIL FOR HIS TERROIST ACT ? THIS IS WHY JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED TO ALL OF THEM , KEEP THEM LOCKED UP FOR DOMESTIC Terrorism AGAINST OUR NATION.

Reply(12)
21
Big Pat
5d ago

he shouldn't have had a chance to wreck a 🚢 because he should've been 🔐 up this whole time with the rest of the Capitol insurrection ultimate warriors 🌊🌊🌊💯💯💯

Reply
6
OneAverageWhiteGuy
5d ago

It wasn't his fault. He listened to someone else to drink. At least, I bet that is the excuse he uses at the DUI trial.

Reply
5
