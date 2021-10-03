Athletic Support: ‘Son Wants to Join Football Team Midway Through Season’

— Dear Athletic Support: We kept my son out of 7th grade football at the start of this year. Think back to August. You remember what was happening, don’t you? COVID everywhere. The Delta variant. Yeah. We weren’t about to let him play a full-contact sport in the middle of all that mess. But now things have calmed down. Cases are falling across the state. And my son still wants to play football. I know we’re already about halfway through the season, but I would hate for him to miss this opportunity just because we were trying to protect him. What would be the best way for us to handle this? Should my son go to the coach himself? Should I try and schedule a meeting? With half of the season gone already, is there any chance at all the coach will let my son join the team? I sure hope so.