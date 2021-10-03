CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Instagram Is Freaking Out About Gordon Ramsay's Santa-Inspired Beard

By Naomi Kennedy
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the fall season officially here, most people have turned their focus from bathing suits and barbeques to all things pumpkin spice and spooky in anticipation of Halloween. According to Statista, nearly 65% of Americans plan to celebrate the upcoming holiday on the last day of October, and part of those plans include spending a record $10.14 billion dollars on things like costumes, candy, and decorations (via USA Today). However, not everybody seems to share the same excitement for Halloween for those dwelling in the United States, including one famous British member of the culinary world who, based on a recent social media appearance, seems to have another holiday on their mind.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Buddy Valastro's Wife

Buddy Valastro and his family have been a staple on TLC ever since their ever-popular reality show, "Cake Boss," began back in 2009. The series gave fans a peek behind the curtain about what it's really like running Carlo's Bakery — one of the popular bakeries in the world — as Buddy balanced his work and home life as the only brother amongst four sisters.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

The Real Reason Anne Burrell Always Wears Skirts

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell is a fierce chef who's made a name for herself in the culinary business. The Food Network star has a striking personality and stands out with her spiky hair and unabashed attitude. Burrell is comfortable being herself and often posts relatable updates on social media for her fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Mashed

The Story Behind Anne Burrell's Hair

Anne Burell is a name that is fairly well-known within the culinary world, but even those that don't have an invested interest in cooking would likely have no problem recognizing the Food Network star. Per her website, the longtime "Worst Cooks In America" host has a self-described "pumped-up personality" that, like her decision to sport vibrant cow-girl skirts instead of traditional chef's pants in the kitchen, sets her apart from others in her field. However, what really makes the chef easily identifiable to foodies and non-foodies alike are her platinum blond locks, which she typically wears in a spiky style.
HAIR CARE
enstarz.com

Is Gordon Ramsay Sick? Why Celebrity Chef Lost So Much Weight Revealed

Despite being a high-profile chef, Gordon Ramsay still failed to keep a healthy diet while working. Most recently, Ramsay sparked health concerns with his 50-pound weight loss, and he changed his body quicker than most people could ever imagine. However, an illness is highly unlikely to be the main culprit...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Facial Hair#Americans#British#Masterchef
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Touching Tribute To Fuller Goldsmith Has Fans Shedding Tears

Although public figures lead lives that are distant from our own, it is upon witnessing their highs and lows that a universal human connection becomes evident. Fans of the "Chopped Junior" and "Top Chef Junior" series are coming together to honor and cherish the memory of Fuller Goldsmith, who died of cancer at the age of 17. Goldsmith was a remarkable young chef who won "Chopped Junior" in 2017, wowing viewers across the country with his positive attitude and impressive kitchen skills (via E Online).
INDIO, CA
Moore News

YouTuber Mel Thompson dies aged 35

YouTube star Mel Thompson has died aged 35. The makeup artist and beauty vlogger - whose final video was uploaded to the platform just days before her death - tragically passed away over the weekend, her husband Puffin Thompson confirmed on Monday night (09.27.21). Alongside a number of pictures, he...
CELEBRITIES
mashed.com

Gordon Ramsay Is Bringing Back His Beloved How-To Series

School is back is session and the busy holiday season is fast approaching, so we need quick fix meal ideas now more than ever. Gordon Ramsay must have read his fans' minds, because he made an exciting announcement on his Twitter account this week. In a tweet, the chef shared...
TV & VIDEOS
crossroadstoday.com

Rihanna reveals secret to sexy night in with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up on her relationship with the 32-year-old rapper, and opened up about what she likes from a steamy evening with her man. Asked about what turns her on, she told E! News’ ‘Daily Pop’:...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Ant Anstead Gets Cozy With Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Sweet Selfie

Watch: Ant Anstead Plays Coy About Dating Renee Zellweger. Looks like the romance between Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger may just be heading into overdrive. On Sept. 16, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host took to Instagram to share a cute black-and-white selfie of the two cozied up. And while it isn't the first picture of the Bridget Jones's Diary star to be featured on the motor specialist's social media, it would be the first up-close-and-personal glimpse of the couple since they began dating earlier this year. And since the cute, cozy photo speaks enough for itself, there was no caption needed in this case.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Net worth: How much is chef Gordon Ramsay worth?

The third season of Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip premiered on September 27th. The travel-style programme sees the trio making their way to different Greek Islands trying the local cuisine. The series is just one of the many programmes that the British chef is known for and with many...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Al Roker's wedding photos are truly inspiring

Today's Al Roker has come a long way in his quest to be his healthiest self and his wedding photos only go to show the remarkable journey he has endured. The much-loved TV star just celebrated his 26th anniversary with his wife, Deborah Roberts, who shared images from their special day with fans on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy