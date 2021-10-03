Instagram Is Freaking Out About Gordon Ramsay's Santa-Inspired Beard

With the fall season officially here, most people have turned their focus from bathing suits and barbeques to all things pumpkin spice and spooky in anticipation of Halloween. According to Statista, nearly 65% of Americans plan to celebrate the upcoming holiday on the last day of October, and part of those plans include spending a record $10.14 billion dollars on things like costumes, candy, and decorations (via USA Today). However, not everybody seems to share the same excitement for Halloween for those dwelling in the United States, including one famous British member of the culinary world who, based on a recent social media appearance, seems to have another holiday on their mind.