Athens, GA

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot, killed in Athens, Ga., report says

By Alex Andrejev
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Ga., according to a report by the Athens Banner-Herald. He was 31. The report said that police responded to shooting in the Five Points neighborhood on Saturday night, and that Townley and a 30-year-old female were shot and transported to a local hospital, where Townley died of injuries. Townley is a native of nearby Watkinsville, Ga.

