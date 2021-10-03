'Pandora Papers' Expose Leaders' Offshore Millions

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. A trove of leaked documents, referred to as the Pandora Papers, has revealed the secret assets of hundreds of world leaders, including Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and associates of both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The documents, reported on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists involving 150 media outlets, shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite, who used offshore accounts to keep assets collectively worth trillions of dollars, secret from public view. Of the leaders exposed in the papers, King Abdullah was part of a major investigation and was shown to have had $100 million in hidden properties in southeast England, Washington and cliff-top mansions in Malibu, Calif.

