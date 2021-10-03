CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pandora Papers' Expose Leaders' Offshore Millions

By Thomas URBAIN
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago

More than a dozen heads of state and government, from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Kenya and the Czech Republic, have used offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a far-reaching new investigation by the ICIJ media consortium. The so-called "Pandora Papers" investigation -- involving...

IBTimes

Chile President Investigated After Pandora Papers Leak

The Chilean public prosecutor's office on Friday opened an investigation into President Sebastian Pinera over the sale of a mining company through a firm owned by his children, which appeared in the Pandora Papers leaks. Attorney General Jorge Abbott opened the probe after the Pandora Papers revealed the sale of...
POLITICS
Public Radio International PRI

‘Pandora Papers’ expose hidden wealth of global elite

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. A trove of leaked documents, referred to as the Pandora Papers, has revealed the secret assets of hundreds of world leaders, including Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and associates of both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The documents, reported on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists involving 150 media outlets, shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite, who used offshore accounts to keep assets collectively worth trillions of dollars, secret from public view. Of the leaders exposed in the papers, King Abdullah was part of a major investigation and was shown to have had $100 million in hidden properties in southeast England, Washington and cliff-top mansions in Malibu, Calif.
CHINA
Asbarez News

Aliyev’s Secret Wealth Exposed in Pandora Papers

The secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires has been exposed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents that feature some 35 current and former leaders and more than 300 public officials in what is being dubbed the Pandora Papers. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan...
WORLD
IBTimes

Czech Populist Mogul PM Tipped For Re-election

A populist billionaire prime minister at odds with the European Union who featured in the Pandora Papers was tipped to win a tight two-day Czech general election wrapping up on Saturday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO party despite his brushes with...
POLITICS
