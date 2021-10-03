Ethically Sourced 5G Smartphones

EMarketer · How much Are We Shopping on Our Smartphones, Solving for Identity, and Where is 5G? | Sep 30, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss how much Americans shop on their smartphones, what's encouraging them to shop more, and what's holding them back. We then talk about what to make of Apple's battle with Epic Games, where 5G has gone, and how advertisers are handling looming third-party cookie changes. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Yory Wurmser.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO