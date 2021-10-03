CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethically Sourced 5G Smartphones

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fairphone 4 5G smartphone is the latest hardware offering from the socially responsible technology brand that promises to deliver a high-quality device that packs some of the latest must-have features. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with Pixelworks technology to provide a smooth, seamless user experience. The screen is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for enhanced drop and scratch protection, and also boasts a user-replaceable 3,905mAh battery pack, a Qualcomm 5G chipset and more.

