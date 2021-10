L.A., often known as Los Angeles or the city of Los Angeles, is the second-largest city in the United States and the largest in California. It is located in California. According to the 2020 census, the city of Los Angeles has a population of 3,898,747 people. This city is known for its ethnic and cultural diversity, as well as its Mediterranean climate. Los Angeles boasts a plethora of movie filming venues, and the success of this business has been aided by the well-known Hollywood Entertainment industry. Here are a few of the most recent and great films set in Los Angeles.

9 DAYS AGO