Twitter erupts after Cordarrelle Patterson's big day against Washington Football Team

Believe it or not, Tennessee has had some talented players over the past decade. They just weren’t always utilized correctly. If New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is the president of that club, former UT receiver Cordarrelle Patterson should be at least a part of the presidential cabinet. Patterson was mostly used a kick return specialist when he was a Vol. He did well at that, averaging just over 26 yards per return in his one season as a Vol.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO