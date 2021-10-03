CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Twitter erupts after Cordarrelle Patterson's big day against Washington Football Team

By Kris Rhim
atlantafalcons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCordarrelle Patterson did just about anything he wanted on the football field through the first three quarters in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Patterson had 82 receiving yards and three touchdowns by the third quarter, along with 16 rushing yards. His third touchdown came on a tough catch over the outstretched hands of Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller.

www.atlantafalcons.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Matt Ryan backs Falcons’ decision to pass on young QB

The Atlanta Falcons passed up the opportunity to draft Matt Ryan’s successor, and the veteran quarterback is on board with the organization’s plans. This spring, after the Falcons traded All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, conventional wisdom suggested Atlanta would follow the Green Bay Packers’, San Francisco 49ers’ and New York Giants’ playbooks from recent years and take a quarterback to eventually replace 36-year-old Matt Ryan.
NFL
USA Today

Falcons fantasy review: Cordarrelle Patterson leads way vs. Giants

Even after a win in Week 3, the Atlanta Falcons continue to disappoint in the fantasy football world. Many relied on Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts but neither has justified their high draft statuses thus far. Both players have been plagued by the offense’s reliance on short, underneath routes that make it difficult to create space or gain yards after the catch.
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons having Rodney White flashbacks with rise of Cordarrelle Patterson

If you wear number 84 for the Atlanta Falcons, you better be good, even outstanding. That was Rodney White’s number for a decade. The four-time Pro Bowler holds several Atlanta receiving records and is rightful in the Falcons Ring of Honor. So, no pressure for the new addition who had the eight and the four sewn onto his jersey. However, no one seems to mind Cordarrelle Patterson wearing that number after his first two games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cordarrelle Patterson’s effectiveness out of the Falcons backfield has been critical to success

Overall, the Falcons offense has been quite underwhelming. All things take time, especially meshing a new offensive system with a veteran quarterback and terrible offensive line. Still, Arthur Smith was brought in to figure these exact dilemmas out as he was heralded for his offensive prowess. Atlanta’s offensive personnel may be so bad that not even the most remarkable offensive mind — Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs, Andy Reid, Kyle Shanahan, or Sean McVay (take your pick) — would be able to get something out of this group.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
thedraftnetwork.com

Can Cordarrelle Patterson Keep This Up?

The Atlanta Falcons have not begun their 2021 season in ideal fashion. The Falcons have been outscored by their opponents to the tune of 94-45 through three weeks while quarterback Matt Ryan has been sacked seven times and suffered more than 15 hits and knockdowns. Ryan’s average depth of target has diminished to a measly five yards while playing behind an offensive line that is struggling to keep him upright in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Matt Ryan Throws Beautiful Touchdown to Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson was lined up on the far side of the field as Ryan went back in the play action, but the Washington Football Team's secondary forgot to assign a defender for him, leading to a wide-open touchdown that could get to Patterson on a rainbow pass. Patterson's third touchdown currently...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Randy Moss
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Terrell Owens
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cordarrelle Patterson continues sensational Sunday with 3 TDs

Believe it or not, Tennessee has had some talented players over the past decade. They just weren’t always utilized correctly. If New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is the president of that club, former UT receiver Cordarrelle Patterson should be at least a part of the presidential cabinet. Patterson was mostly used a kick return specialist when he was a Vol. He did well at that, averaging just over 26 yards per return in his one season as a Vol.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

What to make of Falcons loss to Washington Football Team | Falcons Final Whistle

Scott, Tori and Kris break down the Falcons' tough 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team, where it went wrong, how it could've ended right and whether it evoked disappointments from a 2020 campaign when the team regularly lost late leads. Welcome to Falcons Final Whistle – an Atlanta Falcons...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Bair: Three gut reactions from Falcons contest vs. Washington

ATLANTA – The Falcons found themselves in a close contest Sunday against Washington, as they were a week prior against New York. They came back late to beat the Giants. They had a late lead against Washington and lost it. They lost 34-30 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This one...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Christian#The Falcons Wr1 Rb1#Flashgarrett
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 4 Recap: Cordarrelle Patterson headlines biggest winners, while Justin Fields is a loser

Did Week 4 of the Fantasy Football season go according to plan? Well, Patrick Mahomes and Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week Jalen Hurts finished as top-five quarterbacks; so did Sam Darnold, Matt Ryan, and Taylor Heinicke. At running back, Derrick Henry was No. 3, while highly-ranked players like Saquon Barkley, David Montgomery and Najee Harris; dual-eligible wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was No. 1. He also finished No. 3 at wide receiver, alongside the likes of Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, D.J. Moore, and Terry McLaurin.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Start Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner and Chase Edmonds

Week 4 was, at the very least, another data point for those of us trying to figure out exactly what the new normal in the NFL was. And, for the most part, at running back, that centers around two-back backfields. Heading into Monday Night Football, Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry, and Najee Harris are the only three running backs to account for more than 62% of their team's total rush attempts.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Working magic, finishing games, ScoreDarrelle, Brady or Bill debate | Falcons Audible Podcast

Derek, Dave and DJ dive into the Falcons loss against the Washington Football Team, discuss finishing games, reflect on Cordarrelle Patterson's success, and look to the future for the Falcons. (00:01:15) Magic Wand Time - granting one do-over. (00:09:45) On finishing games. (00:12:43) ScoreDarrelle: The difference maker he appears to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
atlantafalcons.com

Report: Falcons signing Dustin Colquitt to active roster

The Falcons are signing punter Dustin Colquitt to the active roster, ESPN reported on Monday. This constitutes a practice squad promotion and was necessitated by an injury to primary punter Cam Nizialek, who suffered a hamstring injury against Washington. Head coach Arthur Smith didn't update the injury status of anyone hurt in Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons release depth chart before Week 5 contest vs. Jets

We've got some changes to the Falcons depth chart heading into Sunday's game agains the New York Jets in London, most of them necessitated by injuries. The Falcons have filled gaps created by cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cam Nizialek heading to injured reserve, with backups or practice squad promotions moving into more prominent roles.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons Daily: What are the Falcons plans to replace Isaiah Oliver at nickel?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Avery Williams went in for Isaiah Oliver in the second quarter on Sunday, the assumption in the days that followed was that it would be Williams' spot to take over with Oliver out for the year with a knee injury. However, in conversations with both Arthur Smith and Dean Pees, the coaches made it clear that this may not be the case.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy