Golden State Warriors: Andrew Wiggins ends COVID-19 vaccine holdout
SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors repeatedly said Andrew Wiggins’ vaccine status wouldn’t be an issue this season, and they were right. The vaccine-resistant small forward got his shot, coach Steve Kerr said after practice Sunday, making Golden State’s full roster inoculated against COVID-19. Kerr declined to provide any more details, such as when Wiggins received his shot or which vaccine he received, but said he expects Wiggins to play Monday in the Warriors’ preseason opener at Portland.www.orovillemr.com
