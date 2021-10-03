Brandi Carlile has offered to be Soundgarden's singer

To get a bead on In These Silent Days, the new album by Brandi Carlile, it may help to compare it to an LP that came out 50 years before it: Joni Mitchell’s era-defining and massively influential Blue. Carlile has had Mitchell’s classic work on her mind a lot in recent years. She spearheaded an L.A. concert devoted to Blue in 2019 (she has another planned for Nov. 6 at New York’s Carnegie Hall). Last June, she discussed the album’s place in her domestic life on NPR’s “All Songs Considered.” “It’s just one of those things where it’s on constant rotation in our house and makes us feel good. … It’s such a soundtrack and a narrative of our life, our family,” she said.

