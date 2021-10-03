CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brandi Carlile has offered to be Soundgarden's singer

By Rob Laing
MusicRadar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Cornell is irreplaceable as a musician, and his loss in 2017 still casts a heavy shadow. But if Soundgarden's remaining members ever feel like celebrating the legacy they shared with him, Brandi Carlile is offering her services. The singer-songwriter and her bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth already have shared...

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spin

Watch Brandi Carlile Perform ‘Better Man’ With Pearl Jam

Throughout the first weekend at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, a number of artists dropped in on each other’s sets (not just year, but over the course of the festival’s history). Day three was no different. Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and Matt Cameron popped in to close Brandi Carlile’s set with...
THEATER & DANCE
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Brandi Carlile enters her blue period with ‘In These Silent Days’

To get a bead on In These Silent Days, the new album by Brandi Carlile, it may help to compare it to an LP that came out 50 years before it: Joni Mitchell’s era-defining and massively influential Blue. Carlile has had Mitchell’s classic work on her mind a lot in recent years. She spearheaded an L.A. concert devoted to Blue in 2019 (she has another planned for Nov. 6 at New York’s Carnegie Hall). Last June, she discussed the album’s place in her domestic life on NPR’s “All Songs Considered.” “It’s just one of those things where it’s on constant rotation in our house and makes us feel good. … It’s such a soundtrack and a narrative of our life, our family,” she said.
MUSIC
northwestgeorgianews.com

Brandi Carlile holds nothing back on unflinching new album ‘In These Silent Days’

A lot of things have changed for Brandi Carlile in the last three years. The strength of 2018’s “By the Way, I Forgive You” (and that Grammys high note heard round the country) opened new doors for the hometown girl who used to pack ’em in at a little Seattle pub. The stages grew bigger, the spotlights brighter. The dreams a little wilder and closer within reach.
MUSIC
Billboard

Brandi Carlile Set for Honors During Songs of Hope Virtual Gala

City of Hope has confirmed a Grammy Award-winning artist for its 16th annual Songs of Hope celebration. Brandi Carlile has joined the program and will be honored with the She is the Music Award, presented by Jody Gerson, Universal Music Publishing Group chairman and CEO. Carlile is being singled out...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shepherd
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Chris Cornell
Person
Matt Cameron
liveforlivemusic.com

Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Amanda Shires Perform John Prine’s “I Remember Everything” At Americana Awards [Video]

The annual Americana Honors & Awards took place on Wednesday at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The emotional climax of the evening came during a wrenching performance of John Prine‘s “I Remember Everything” by Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, and Amanda Shires. Just prior to the cover of Prine’s final song—released just two...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Brandi Carlile Stares Down Stardom on In These Silent Days

Even in the early days of her music career, it was clear Brandi Carlile was going to be big. You could feel it in the magnetism of her live performances and hear it loud and clear on her formative albums. The passion she poured into both was palpable, and—publicly, at least—she never came off as anything but gracious, humble and relatable.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Brandi Carlile Refines Her Strengths on Seventies Rock-Inspired 'In These Silent Days'

It’s been a charmed few years for Brandi Carlile since she released 2018’s By the Way, I Forgive You. The Washington State singer-songwriter co-founded the groundbreaking country collective the Highwomen, covered Joni Mitchell’s Blue at a triumphant concert event, produced Grammy-winning work for Tanya Tucker, and wrote a memoir. Carlile herself gave a standout Grammy performance of “The Joke” in 2019, wowing both those in the know and Carlile neophytes with the pulverizing power of her voice.
CELEBRITIES
kwit.org

On 'In These Silent Days,' Brandi Carlile finds the beauty in the brokenness

In the prologue to her recently released memoir, Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile shares a crucial anecdote. She's in bed with her wife, Catherine, and the couple's two children, Evangeline and Elijah. The family is brainstorming names for Carlile's memoir, then still in progress, when Evangeline asks, "Mama, remember when you were poor, how could you afford horses?" It was a valid question, as Carlile's childhood poverty factors heavily both into her memoir and, accordingly, into the long, winding road she took from busking in Seattle to selling out shows across the globe. "I couldn't," Carlile answers her daughter. "I was given broken ones."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundgarden#Black Hole Sun#A Record Store Day#Music Now#Cornell#Musicradar
Spin

Watch Brandi Carlile Sing ‘Again Today’ With Pearl Jam

Brandi Carlile has had quite the week. The big news, obviously, is that her terrific new album, In These Silent Days, is out now. On Sunday, she performed “Better Man” with Pearl Jam at Ohana Festival, and on Saturday night on the second night of the festival’s Encore Weekend, the band returned the favor.
TENNIS
Columbian

Soundgarden’s ‘Badmotorfinger’ at 30

SEATTLE — It’s a rare feat for an artist’s freakiest record to double as its commercial breakthrough. Soundgarden’s “Badmotorfinger” was born in peak MTV era, 30 years ago Oct. 8, two weeks after Nirvana’s “Nevermind.” By the time the first-wave “grunge” band dropped its marvelously wigged-out fourth album in the fall of 1991, which drummer Matt Cameron likens to a “weird science project,” Soundgarden had steadily risen from the rosters of venerable indie labels to a major-label act with a Grammy nomination under its belt.
SEATTLE, WA
L.A. Weekly

From Migos to Brandi Carlile — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Migos to Brandi Carlile: The seventy-third LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Icarus Moth, hip-hop from Migos, R&B from Toian and Chloe, rock from Sleater-Kinney and the Lumineers, and so much more. Find us on...
MUSIC
Entertainment Weekly

Brandi Carlile is a portrait of grace and acceptance on In These Silent Days

Some time during the past few years, Brandi Carlile graduated from an artist who emulated her heroes to one who worked with them as a peer. She gave an album's worth of songs to Tanya Tucker for While I'm Livin, which would earn Tucker her first Grammys (yes, plural) half a century into her career. As a child, Carlile was obsessed with Elton John; as an adult, she was receiving saucy texts from him at unexpected hours.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Brandi Carlile Brings the Drama and Dynamics to a Brilliantly Sung ‘In These Silent Days’: Album Review

If you require any proof that Brandi Carlile is as gifted a singer as we’ve got right now in pop, folk or rock ‘n’ roll, one listen to her seventh album, “In These Silent Days,” should suffice. Or maybe make it two or three, since a first hearing will probably find you focusing on the material itself, her first fresh batch since 2018’s breakthrough “By the Way, I Forgive You.” It may really be the voice she’s found as a lyricist that in some ways first stands out, with a sense of compassion and healing you’re hard-pressed to find in...
MUSIC
Popculture

Brandi Carlile: Age, Bio and More Details About the Country Singer-Songwriter

Brandi Carlile has become a household name in the country music industry in recent years, but some fans may not realize how deep her discography already goes. The 39-year-old singer-songwriter has seven studio albums to her name already, and seven Grammy nominations. Whether you're just discovering Carlile are just catching up on her back catalog, here's a quick breakdown of her career highlights.
MUSIC
JamBase

Brandi Carlile Among Pearl Jam’s Guests At Ohana Encore Finale

Pearl Jam welcomed a slew of guests including Brandi Carlile during their Ohana Encore headlining set at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California on Saturday. Carlile sat-in with PJ for her song “Again Today” and also joined a star-studded cast of musicians, athletes, actors, friends and family for Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World” to bring the evening to a close.
DANA POINT, CA
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Brandi Carlile, Strand Of Oaks, Pond, Daniel Donato & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Brandi Carlile, Strand of Oaks, Pond, Daniel Donato, The Daptone Super Soul Revue, Doobie Brothers, Yes, Grateful Dead and Neil Young. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Pearl Jam, Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile Play Neil Young Classic at Ohana Fest

Pearl Jam closed out Ohana Music Festival’s encore weekend Saturday with a rendition of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” with Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and more. Prior to the song, frontman Eddie Vedder essentially invited every person watching from the stage’s wings to join the band onstage. The result was an eclectic mix of people including actor Tim Robbins, tennis legend John McEnroe and singer Patty Smyth, surfer Kelly Slater, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Andrew Watt… basically, if you were a celebrity in the vicinity of Laguna Beach Saturday, there’s a good chance you ended up onstage at a Pearl Jam concert. Sleater-Kinney, who performed earlier in the day at the Dana Point, California festival, especially made their presence felt during Pearl Jam’s traditional Young cover, with singer Corin Tucker handling the second verse during the all-star jam. Earlier in the set, while Brandi Carlile still dreams of being Soundgarden’s lead singer, she had another opportunity to front the other Seattle band as she joined Pearl Jam onstage to perform her “Again Today”; a week earlier, the country singer played “Better Man” alongside the group at Ohana:
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Ashnikko, Brandi Carlile, Elton John & More

Happy spooky season! To celebrate the start of October, update your playlists with some new tracks from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. Ashnikko, "Panic Attacks In Paradise" Of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy