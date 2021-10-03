Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-04 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Washington; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
