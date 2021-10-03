Special Weather Statement issued for Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-03 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marengo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Marengo County through 330 PM CDT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pin Hook, or near Linden, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Demopolis, Linden, Jefferson, Faunsdale, Dayton, Pin Hook, Chickasaw State Park and Old Spring Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
