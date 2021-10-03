Detroit Symphony Orchestra's Detroit Harmony wants your New/Used Instruments for Detroit Kids
What an honor to have my former high school band teacher, Mr. Damien Crutcher, now a Managing Director and conductor at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra￼￼ join us this morning for a wonderful cause. The DSO’s Detroit Harmony is seeking to collect 2,500 new and used instruments ￼for Detroit students during the month of October!￼￼ Learn how you can help donate:￼ www.dso.org/detroitharmony￼￼www.fox2detroit.com
Comments / 0