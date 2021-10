Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois urged calm after their shock defeat to Sheriff in the Champions League. Real Madrid lost 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night. Courtois said, "It comes down to fine lines. I think the two goals we conceded were very well taken goals, but it's about the small details for us. One of their players was unmarked from a throw-in and that shouldn't happen. We were searching for the winning goal and we gave it everything, but we still have to defend. Their keeper had a great game and the ball just wouldn't go in.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO