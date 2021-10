Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season on matchday seven, allowing Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and SC Freiburg to close the gap at the top. Eintracht Frankfurt produced a stunning upset on Sunday as they came from behind to hand Bayern Munich a 2-1 defeat. The Eagles were still searching for their first league win of the season after a poor start to the campaign. And after Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead at the half hour mark, few would have expected Oliver Glasner’s side to get anything out of the game.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO