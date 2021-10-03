CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain Showers Sunday

By Michael Estime
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is going to be a wet go of things if you plan on being out and about today. A quarter to half an inch of rain is expected through this evening. Though flooding is not a huge concern, be on the lookout for ponding on the roadways. Highs should top out at a cloudy low to mid 70 degree reading.

www.fox2detroit.com

