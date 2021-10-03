Nets sit Kevin Durant, James Harden, 4 other best players in preseason opener vs. Lakers

It’s a little early into the Nets’ season for conspiracy theories, but their personnel decision ahead of Game 1 made it too easy.

Their first preseason game happens to be against the Los Angeles Lakers — yes, the same Lakers many expect to make the NBA Finals and play against the Nets for a championship. And ahead of Preseason Game No. 1, head coach Steve Nash decided to sit almost every rotation player and run with the reserves.

That meant Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, Joe Harris and James Johnson were all ruled DNP-Coach’s Decision against a team likely to be collecting intel on their opponent. Just how much intel can the Lakers gather against a starting lineup of Jevon Carter, Bruce Brown, Deandre Bembry, Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge?

None, except maybe they, too, were set to read the real-time gospel of Summer League Co-MVP Cam Thomas. Nash sat at the podium pregame with a Cheshire cat grin fixed across his face. Could this have been a pre-planned effort to hide the Nets’ true colors from their newfound rival?

“No, I think it’s a little early for gamesmanship,” the coach said with a laugh. “I’d love to throw them a couple curveballs if I could, but it’s early. I think both teams are probably looking at it the same way.”

The Lakers, too, rested LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, but opted to play Anthony Davis in their first exhibition game. The decision to play Davis gave the Nets a real opportunity to see how Millsap and Aldridge — two veteran bigs sure to play a significant role this season — can handle a matchup against one of the league’s premier inside-outside big men.

Yet the Lakers only see the Nets Nash wants them to see. At full power, the Nets boast one of the deepest, most versatile lineups in all of basketball. Nash says there’s no gamesmanship involved, yet he’s testing his best dual big man lineup against a team whose best chance to beat the Nets is to go and stay big.

“It’s really early, and we want to ramp up in the appropriate manner for your guys that are going to play a ton of minutes this year,” he said. “It’s not always the best or safest or smartest thing to throw them out there the first outing. That’s all there is to it.”

There’s always more than meets the eye when it comes to these Brooklyn Nets. They seek every advantage, be it matchups on the floor or workout-recovery regimens off of it.

One advantage, no matter how early, is preventing the biggest obstacle in-between themselves and an NBA championship from seeing just how dangerous this team can be when the games truly matter.

Or maybe there’s nothing to it at all. Maybe the stars — and four other key rotation players — just got the night off.

“We know we’ve got a long season, so five days in, it’s not important to see,” Nash said of his main rotation. “It’s more important to stick with our plan, making sure guys land safely with their adaptation process to the demands so they can be as safe and healthy as possible to start the season.

“We’ll get to that. It won’t be long, but at the same time it’s a long season so we’ve got plenty of time to figure things out. We’ve got a lot of new guys.”